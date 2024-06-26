Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 1,363 Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,733 shares of company stock worth $50,611,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,294. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.28. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $152.34 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -265.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

