Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $141,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 43,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 231,824 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Upwork by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 512,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 337,877 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 1,432,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,406. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,166 shares in the company, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $46,368.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,496.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPWK

Upwork Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.