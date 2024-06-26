Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $81,299,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 271,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FIX traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.74. 276,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,656. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.