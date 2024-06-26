Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.76. 8,059,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,228.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $117,024.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $392,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

