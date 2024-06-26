Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 445,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 423,338 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter worth $20,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6,046.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $11,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $99.48. The stock had a trading volume of 357,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

