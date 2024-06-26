Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 20,493 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,105. The company has a market capitalization of $464.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered SunPower from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPWR

About SunPower

(Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.