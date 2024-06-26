Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 2,767.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.00. 485,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,398. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.70.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,812,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.40, for a total transaction of $2,620,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock valued at $14,719,998. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

