Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 9,482 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. 1,899,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

