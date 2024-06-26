Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $275,000 Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,817,000 after acquiring an additional 522,574 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $13,962,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 195,195 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,512. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

