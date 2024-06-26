Cronos (CRO) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $10.26 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.