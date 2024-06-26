Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE CRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 1,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.59.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
