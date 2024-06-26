Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 35.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CRT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 1,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,406. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.59.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.