CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.93.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

