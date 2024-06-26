cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $287.88

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $287.88 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,097.71 or 0.09879012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

