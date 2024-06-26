Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Danakali Limited (ASX:DNK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. The company focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

