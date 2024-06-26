DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Purchases A$34,537.59 in Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Kellas purchased 8,634,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$34,537.59 ($23,025.06).
DataDot Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes asset identification, management, protection, and authentication solutions in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: OEMs and Distributors, Data TraceID, and Direct business and consumer sales.
