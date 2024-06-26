Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 34,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 141,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Defense Metals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

