Devendra Singh Sells 2,235 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $49,907.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 394,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $57,303.75.

On Monday, April 1st, Devendra Singh sold 2,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $57,296.64.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50.

PowerSchool stock opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 77.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in PowerSchool by 353.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PowerSchool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.80 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

