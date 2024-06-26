Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 6,045 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.75.

Diageo Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

