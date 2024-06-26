Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $53.06

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $51.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 1,694,991 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

