DLK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 35,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,644,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,365,000 after acquiring an additional 109,888 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, reaching $185.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,886,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,433,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

