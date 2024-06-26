DLK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 400.8% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNH traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $482.08. 538,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,865. The company has a market cap of $443.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.20 and its 200-day moving average is $502.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

