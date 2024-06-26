DLK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $7.66 on Wednesday, hitting $680.07. 1,145,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $623.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.61. The company has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $689.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

