DLK Investment Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.63. 292,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,673. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

