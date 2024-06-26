Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.