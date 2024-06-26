Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

