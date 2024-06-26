Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 10,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.95%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

