Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON DIG traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.58). 176,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,254. The company has a market cap of £406.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 279.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 248.97 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 293 ($3.72).
