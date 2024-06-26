E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Shares of E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 116831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of C$109.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.81.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

