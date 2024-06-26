Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.19. 10,338,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,442,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

