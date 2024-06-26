ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Sees Large Volume Increase

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 541,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 114,312 shares.The stock last traded at $2.09 and had previously closed at $1.66.

ECARX Stock Up 18.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

