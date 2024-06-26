Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.59. 1,503,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,105. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

