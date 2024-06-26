Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4,518.0% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 476,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 465,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares during the period. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,841,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The company had a trading volume of 168,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,823. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.