Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after buying an additional 816,262 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,482,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,614. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

