Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Eli Lilly and Company has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years. Eli Lilly and Company has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company to earn $19.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LLY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $904.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,451. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $909.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $804.54 and its 200 day moving average is $734.18. The firm has a market cap of $859.84 billion, a PE ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

