Energi Market Cap Hits $7.87 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Energi has a total market cap of $7.87 million and $1.04 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00041260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00013342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000755 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,984,090 coins and its circulating supply is 77,985,123 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

