Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on July 15th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

EQBK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,228. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market cap of $510.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Equity Bancshares

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Bancshares news, Director Junetta M. Everett bought 2,903 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,548.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.