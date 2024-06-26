ERC20 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.58 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for about $0.0679 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $76.58 million and $7.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009958 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,658.33 or 1.00033619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00078741 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06855387 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $7.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

