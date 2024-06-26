Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 223,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 608,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 335,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.29. 4,827,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,575,293. The company has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

