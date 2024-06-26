Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.72. The company had a trading volume of 679,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

