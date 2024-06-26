Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,333 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after purchasing an additional 750,511 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,972,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

