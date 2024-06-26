Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,358 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPIB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 73,116 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

