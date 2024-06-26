Ethena USDe (USDE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $59.21 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $59.21 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,574,832,019 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,567,193,270.2688894. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00002571 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $102,080,383.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

