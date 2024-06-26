Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Cap of $3.47 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $23.53 or 0.00037951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.47 billion and $115.84 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,990.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.42 or 0.00634529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00115214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00046671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00073598 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,288 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

