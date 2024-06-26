Ethereum Name Service Price Reaches $24.38 on Top Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $770.89 million and approximately $105.82 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for $24.38 or 0.00040114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,615,014 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

