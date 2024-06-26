Exchange Bank Acquires 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Exchange Bank grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 223,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 220,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,397. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

