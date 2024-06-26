Exchange Bank Buys 77 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Exchange Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.95. The stock had a trading volume of 83,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

