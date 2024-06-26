Exchange Bank Has $251,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exchange Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 106,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.39. The company had a trading volume of 295,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,938. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.94.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

