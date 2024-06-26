Exchange Income Co. (EIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of EIF traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.25.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

