Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.9%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.14 and last traded at $113.35. Approximately 2,428,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,216,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.37.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The company has a market cap of $451.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

