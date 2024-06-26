FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

NYSE FDX opened at $256.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average is $255.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,774 shares of company stock worth $35,194,126. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

