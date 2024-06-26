Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $15.29 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.29 million and $64,196.96 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.47 or 0.99998355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94452585 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $73,141.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

